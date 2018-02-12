Africa Badminton Championship: Ghana in Algeria to compete

Ghana’s Badminton teams (men and women teams), arrived in the Algerian Capital, Algiers over the weekend to participate in the Thomas-Uber teams championships-Africa preliminaries as well as the Africa individual championships.

The championship is fixed from today, 12 to 18 February, 2018.

The team is made up eight players (four men and four women) and three officials.

The contingent was led by the president of the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) Evans Kojo Yeboah.

The Thomas and Uber teams championships, Africa preliminaries is a qualification event, aimed at selecting Africa’s representatives for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World teams championships finals in Thailand in May, this year.

While the Africa an individual championship was to enable individual players the opportunity to secure point for world rankings.

In the 2016 edition, the male team lost out in the semi finals, with the inclusion of a foreign coach in the technical team, the players are poised for action and keen on improving upon previous records.

The team is expected back in Ghana on 20th February, 2018

Source: Starrsportsgh