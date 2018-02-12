Celebrating a Personality: Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko – Ghana’s female Actuary

The United Nations observes 11 February each year as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. This Day is to celebrate the world’s efforts in getting more women to study and work in science-related fields.

Unfortunately, women and girls continue to be excluded from participating fully in science. Evidence all over the world shows disparaging equalities between males and females pursuing science-related courses and careers.

This is attributable to a flawed notion that science is too difficult and complex for girls and women to understand or excel in! However, the global community has gained some triumph over the past 15 years in pushing many more girls into these fields and celebrating women who are effecting change using science acquired skills.

Duffuor Foundation proudly celebrates Mrs. Kakra Duffuor-Nyarko as Ghana’s First and only Female Actuary on this Day!!! She is certainly a blazing torch in the effort to inspire change and encourage more women to boldly take up the sciences.

Our inspiration obtained both her ordinary and advanced level certificates at the Ghana International School majoring in Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology. She forged on to obtain a B.Sc. (Hons) First Class Degree in Economics from University of Warwick (UK), a Postgraduate Diploma in Actuarial Science with distinction as well as an MSc. in Actuarial Management from the prestigious Cass Business School, City University (London, UK). She is a qualified fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (UK) as well as of the Actuarial Society of Ghana.

An actuary is responsible for determining rates dealing with mortality, sickness, accidents, disability and retirement to forecast future risks and evaluate how these predictions will affect various aspects of insurance. Actuaries also help insurance companies deal with payment and coverage issues, engage in consulting work as well as assist companies with statistical requirements and policy construction.

Her Message: “On this International Day, I urge all parents, communities and governments to appreciate and continuously endorse the unshaken ability of girls and women to study and excel in any science related field and ably pursue careers in these fields. To young girls who have any inkling to study any science subject, dispel that notion that science is difficult! Go right ahead and boldly pursue it, put in all your efforts and commitment and you will surely excel and contribute to society as you want!”

Mrs. Duffuor-Nyarko sure did not let all these skill acquisition go to waste and she has worked in and contributed markedly to the Insurance and Actuarial Consulting Industry for over ten years now. Currently, she serves as the Executive Director and Chief Actuary at Starlife Assurance Company Ltd, an indigenous Company well known for rolling out award-winning life insurance solutions for diverse groups.

Source: Duffuor Foundation