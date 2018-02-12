EPL: Let’s keep momentum to finish the season in style- Dede Ayew

Ghana forward Andre Ayew is called on his Swansea City team-mates to maintain their unbeaten streak as they aim to beat the drop.

The Welsh-based side have enjoyed a nine match unbeaten run – their longest sequence without a loss since the 2009-10 campaign.

The Swans continued their remarkable run on Saturday when Korea Sung-Yeung’s lone strike condemned Burnley to a defeat, making it their fifth consecutive at the Liberty Stadium.

And Ayew, who came off the bench against the Clarets for his first appearance since rejoining the club from West Ham United, has implored his team-mates to keep the momentum in their subsequent games until the end of the campaign

“The whole team is doing really well,” the forward said.

“We’re showing a lot of character and determination.”

“We had a few chances in the first half, but we didn’t get nervous and kept playing our game. At the end of the day, we got the goal.”

“It’s been a difficult period for us. We may have won but there are still a lot of games to go, so we just need to keep our momentum going as we’ve got a big game coming up against Brighton.”

Swansea have a date with Sheffield Wednesday in the 5th Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

Source: Swanseacity