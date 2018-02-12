Giovani nominated for Event MC of the Year award

Co-host of Starr Drive Giovani Caleb has been nominated for event MC for 2017 in the Shine Awards for 2018.

The versatile broadcaster made the cut for his dexterity when he emceed the Praises Reloaded 2016.

The nomination is a further endorsement for the father of one who has brought smiles and excitement to the city over the last two years on the Starr Drive.

Other emcees competing for the top award are Kwamena Idann of Adom FM, Jeremie of Live and Timothy Bentum.

Giovani and his co-host Berla Mundi take over the capital with the best radio drive between 2pm and 5pm from Monday to Friday on Starr 103.5FM.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com