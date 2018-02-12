Harvey Weinstein: New York state sues Weinstein Company

New York prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against the Weinstein Company, alleging that the studio failed to protect staff from Harvey Weinstein.

The film producer is facing dozens of allegations of sexual abuse, including rape, but denies non-consensual sex.

The lawsuit alleges Mr Weinstein abused female employees and made verbal threats to kill staff members.

A lawyer for Mr Weinstein said a “fair investigation” would show that many of the allegations were without merit.

The Weinstein Company is yet to comment.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Sunday that he had filed the suit against the Weinstein Company, as well as Mr Weinstein and his brother Robert, who co-founded the studio.

He is seeking an unspecified sum to cover damages, plus penalties, for victims of alleged abuse by Harvey Weinstein, 65.

The document alleges that Mr Weinstein sexually harassed and abused women employed by the studio for years.

It accuses senior executives at the company, including Robert Weinstein, of failing to prevent the mistreatment of staff despite being presented with evidence.

The lawsuit follows a four-month investigation and cites multiple examples of alleged misconduct by Mr Weinstein, including:

Verbal threats, such as telling employees “I will kill you” or “I will kill your family”

Employing female staff as “wing women” to “accompany [Mr Weinstein] to events and facilitate [his] sexual conquests”

Demanding sexual favours in return for career promotion at the studio

Requiring his drivers to “keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car at all times”

The requirement for his assistants to schedule “personals for sexual activity” both during office hours and after work

The film producer’s contract allegedly contained the proviso that mistreatment claims would result in a financial penalty, rather than be prohibited, which “effectively monetised” sexual harassment.

In response, Mr Weinstein’s lawyer Ben Brafman said while his client’s behaviour “was not without fault”, there was “no criminality”.

“At the end of the inquiry it will be clear that Harvey Weinstein promoted more women to key executive positions than any other industry leader and there was zero discrimination at either Miramax or [the Weinstein Company].” he said.

Source: BBC