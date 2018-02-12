© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Nigerian snake ate millions of naira, clerk says

By kwame acheampong

A Nigerian sales clerk has been suspended after she told auditors that a snake had eaten 36m naira.

That’s the equivalent of $100,000 or £72,250.

The clerk, Philomena Chieshe, was working at an office for the Nigerian examination board which collects exam fees.

Related Posts

South Africa: ANC leaders expected to ask President Zuma to…

Giovani nominated for Event MC of the Year award

NHIA has taken a nosedive under NPP – Bagbin

The exam board, the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, told the BBC that it dismissed her claim and has started disciplinary proceedings.

The incident has been ridiculed by Nigerians on social media.

One tweeter suggests it would be an unreasonable amount of bank notes for one snake to handle:

Source: BBC

You might also like
International

South Africa: ANC leaders expected to ask President Zuma to resign

Entertainment

Giovani nominated for Event MC of the Year award

Headlines

NHIA has taken a nosedive under NPP – Bagbin

Politics

NPP primaries: Respect the rules – Boadu

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm