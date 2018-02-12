People using prophesies to score spiritual points – Lawrence Tetteh

Televangelist Dr. Lawrence Tetteh has bemoaned the practice where individuals use supposed prophesies from God to score “political and spiritual points”.

The death of songstress Ebony has ignited a debate over the mode of communicating prophesies to their subjects in Ghana. The conversation was sparked by the wave of prophesies that are alleged to have been made about her death. Her management has confirmed they had been grappling to avert her death through accident, as was prophesied.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, Dr. Tetteh, who met the late Ebony days before her death, said prophesies are supposed to admonish people and not to scare them.

“We are living in times where people are using prophecies to score spiritual or political points. Prophecies are not supposed to scare people. Prophecies are supposed to correct, direct, nourish and state what is supposed to happen. What I know is that God reveals to redeem,” he said.

Meanwhile, sound engineer Kaywa has denied rumors that he prophesied the death of Ebony.

Instead, he said, he dreamt about an accident involving the artiste and informed her management.

“I never prophesied about Ebony. I had a dream in August. In the dream I saw an accident. In the accident I saw in my dream, I saw that Ebony was involved. I contacted Ebony’s manager and we prayed about it a few times. Over time, I suggested to Ebony’s manager that we make efforts to get in touch with men of God to help in the prayers against accident. Bullet contacted a few Men of God he knew to help us pray against the accident”.

Ebony, 20, died in a motor crash at Bechem in the Brong Ahafo region during the wee hours of Friday. Two other occupants on board a Jeep with registration number AS 497—16 from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM