Asia to increase financial investments in Ghana

Ghana’s delegation to Asia is optimistic of positive gains from its ongoing non-deal roadshow.

The delegation which is currently showcasing Ghana’s investment potential to investors in Hong Kong and Singapore says the level of interest Ghana is receiving coupled with specific investment requests should translate into tangible results shortly.

Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who is a member of the delegation, told the media that the old perceptions Asian investors had of Africa and Ghana is gradually giving way to a new view of Ghana as a viable investment destination.

“It is fulfilling to note that a new impression is now forming that Ghana is a viable destination for both financial investments and also for FDI. Some of the specific investment enquirers we have received and the GIPC’s follow up measures we have put in place will ensure that we see actual footprints from Hotels to Factories to waste management and Energy investments shortly.

“Additionally, Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta’s sessions with financial investors have given them confidence in the financial markets investment opportunities. This should also translate into an uptake of Ghana instruments and a diversification of debt holders in future issuances,” he said.

The delegation is expected to return to Ghana by Saturday, February 17, 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM