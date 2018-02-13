Tantra Hill: Eight feared dead in motor crash

Eight persons are feared dead in a gory motor crash at Tantra Hill on the Nsawam-Accra road, Tuesday, 13 February 2018.

The accident involving a Benz passenger bus happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle during a back tyre burst.

The bus tumbled in the process leading to the death of at least eight people with several injured, according to eyewitnesses.

There is a heavy gridlock on the busy carriageway as the police and fire service engage in rescue process.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM