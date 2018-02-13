Ghana to host first Banking, Insurance and FinTech festival

Industry players in Ghana’s banking, insurance and financial technology space will for the first time converge to celebrate their collective achievements.

Dubbed Banking, Insurance and FinTech Festival 2018 (biff2018), organizers say the event will seek to empower Ghanaians on not only the acquisition of cheap funds for valid business operations but also safe guards that need to be put in place.

A grand convocation of leading financial and insurance firms, the three-day event will be held from April 23-25 April 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center.

Seminars, Exhibitions, Networking and an an honorary ceremony to award deserving individuals and firms will characterize the three-day event.

Powered by Pedestal, a subsidiary of Coaches Consult, it will be yet, the sector’s biggest gathering in recent history.

The Banking, Insurance and FinTech Festival 2018 (biff2018) will be an annual event to celebrate Banking, Insurance and FinTech service providers for their role in National and personal development and also distinguished names.

Organizers Pedestal says it is to give the companies a platform to showcase their competitive service offers and show off their technological innovations in enhancing service delivery and customer experience.

The company adds that it will also create an opportunity for networking between industry players and prospective customers.

The biff2018 will also offer a comprehensive access to finance and Insurance solutions, and a festival atmosphere for business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals seeking business finance, insurance fintech solutions and options.

The Managing Director for Coaches Consult, Cornelius Ray Attah posed some question which will be answered at the festival.

“Financial Technology (FinTech) is disrupting Banking and Insurance as we know it. Do we understand so as to take advantage of the new wave of money this disruption brings? Businesses and individuals continue to seek funds to run one venture or the other; do we satisfy the requirements and know how to find money for our ventures? Businesses and individuals continue seek funds to run one venture or the other; Do we satisfy the requirements and know how to find money for our ventures?” Ray Attah quizzed.

Head of Productions at Pedestal, Boakye Nhyira said, “This event is going to come out as one of the most well produced events in recent times. With its Executive Lounge and Banking hall style setup and its serene ambiance. The three day event will be professionally produced for broadcast and live streamed on our website and other social media platforms.”

