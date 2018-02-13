GPL: Hearts Of Oak to use Tema Stadium for home matches

Accra Hearts of Oak will play their home matches in the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League at the Tema Stadium.

After thorough deliberation, management of the Rainbow Club have opted for the Tema Stadium as their new home venue.

There were reports about the possibility of moving to the Dansoman Park due to the ongoing renovation works at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Accra Stadium has been shut down for revamp until June this year.

Hearts thus joins Inter-Allies who have also returned to the Tema Stadium.

The two teams will therefore host their home matches at the Stadium at least for the upcoming season.

Source: Starrsportsgh