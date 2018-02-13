I’ll work with Anas, others to fight corruption – Amidu

Martin Amidu has said he is prepared to work with ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and other anti-corruption campaigners as the Special Prosecutor when the Appointments Committee of Parliament gives him the nod.

“I’m prepared to work with anyone who will help us achieve the objective of the Office,” the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice told the Committee Tuesday when he appeared before it.

“You need to fight crime with those who want to fight crime and are genuine about it, you can’t do it alone,” he added.

In an article in 2015, Mr. Amidu who is widely called ‘Citizen Vigilante’ called the integrity of the ace journalist into question, espousing that he had been compromised.

Mr. Amidu alleged that it was the late President John Atta Mills who recruited Anas to collaborate with select security personnel to undertake the judicial corruption investigation which exposed monumental bribery and corruption in the judiciary, involving over 180 workers, including 34 judges.

He asserted that the late President commissioned a two-pronged investigation targeting the judiciary and parliament, but then President, John Mahama, sanctioned the release of the results of the judiciary investigation to the public, compromising and suppressing the results involving parliament.

“An anti-corruption activist or journalist must be a man of the highest integrity himself! He cannot be a government agent under any excuse,” he said.

“Let the judiciary be exposed but it is unjust to hide the other evidence of corruption obtained by the same anti-corruptionpreneurs,” he added, saying: “He who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

Responding to questions on the said article, Mr. Amidu disclosed that his curiosity has been satisfied positively and that he will gladly collaborate with Anas to fight corruption in the public sector.

“[But] we are going to work strictly according to prosecutorial practices as recognised under the law. We are respecters of the law and we’ll try to act to ensure legality,” he assured.

