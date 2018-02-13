I’m not what people think I’m – Amidu

Special Prosecutor Nominee Martin Amidu has said he is not as fearful as people think he is.

“It’s all about perceptions. If people don’t know you they have some perceptions of you and that is the problem. When people come close and they get to know me, they know I am not what they think I am.

“I may not have a smiling face or handsome face but I have a heart that loves people. I’m not the person that people think I’m,” Amidu responded to a question that wondered why he appears fearsome to some people during his vetting in Parliament today.

Mr. Amidu however emphasised he will pursue cases in the nation’s interest and will create room for those who are willing to return looted funds if they satisfy certain conditions.

“The office will be reasonable and act in the nation’s interests. If a person agrees to get the money back, ensuring they do that is better than imprisoning them and feeding them with state funds until they grow old and are pardoned,” the former deputy attorney general said.

About Martin Amidu

Martin A. B. K. Amidu was the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice from January 2011 till January 2012 under the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Amidu, a member of the NDC, served as the Deputy Attorney-General for about the last four years of the Provisional National Defence Council military government.

After civilian rule was established in the Fourth Republic in January 1993, he continued to serve in the government of Jerry Rawlings as Deputy Attorney-General. This he did for both terms lasting eight years until January 2001.

In the December 2000 presidential elections, he stood as the running mate of John Atta Mills. They both, however, lost to President John Kufuor that year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM