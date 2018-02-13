I have no presidential ambitions – Amidu

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu has categorically stated he has no presidential ambitions.

Answering questions during his vetting at the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Tuesday, the former runningmate of the Late John Evans Atta Mills in the 2000 elections stated that his only interest now is to help fight corruption and prosecute looters.

“Mr chairman, I was running mate in 2000 [elections] if I had presidential ambitions I am sure you would have seen it, I don’t even have money to bring people here and feed them, how would I go and run for President…I don’t even have the resources to go round.

“So as I sit here for now, I don’t have presidential ambitions,” the former Attorney General stated.

Mr. Amidu, christened the citizen vigilante added a number of people had approached him “to run as an independent candidate but I told them I wouldn’t do what is impossible.”

He added that the success of his work will not be determined by the number of people he puts in jail but by the integrity of the organisation he leaves behind after his seven year tenure.

Mr. Amidu had earlier stated that “What is the use imprisoning [people] if you can’t get the monies back? If he agrees to get the monies back only for a conviction and probation, I think that is better for the nation than imprisoning him 10 years, feed him 10 years, give him prison clothing and if he is grown he will have chronic conditions and be sending him to hospital…If you will bring part of the money back or all of it and it is reasonable.

“That is the thing I like about this section so that those who think that the office is just to be there locking people left, right and centre will realise that the office will act reasonably and it is only cases that are in the national interest after investigation to prosecute that will be prosecuted but when people realise their faults and agree to pay reparation why not? Even God forgives how much more us?”

