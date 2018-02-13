© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Parliament summons VIP over fatal accidents

By kobina welsing

The Parliamentary select committee on Roads and Transport will later today meet Management of Private Transport Operator VIP over the recent involvement of their fleet in several road crashes.

Over 10 people died and 30 people were injured after a VIP bus crashed at Nsawam in the Eastern region on Thursday January 25.

The most recent incident is the one that claimed the life of dancehall sensation Ebony Reigns and two others on the Sunyani-Kumasi road last Friday.

Starr News has gathered that the committee is demanding a brief of safety precautions and measures taken by the transport company.

VIP is a private transport operator in the country with branches across the country.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

