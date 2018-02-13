© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Sports Ministry secures GH¢5m for UG Stadium Project

By Anthony Bebli
The Ministry of Sports has secured Gh¢5 million to aid in the completion of the University of Ghana Stadium Project which starts by the close of February 2018.

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah and his deputy, Enam Hadzide, secured the financial backing in order to expedite the completion of the abandoned project since 2004.

Sources say authorities of the school have delayed in signing the needed documents required to access the money for the project.

Work stalled after the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) decided not to finance the project.

The Stadium upon completion will be one of the venues for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

Comments
