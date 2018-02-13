UG Stadium works continues this month

University of Ghana Sports Director, Bella Bello Bitigu, has revealed that works will begin on the institution’s stadium by the end of February.

According to Bitigu, his outfit is almost through with all the necessary documentations for the completion of the multi-million stadium ahead of the hosting of this year’s Women’s AFCON.

The abandoned project financed by GETFUND will now see a facelift despite the delay.

“Since money have been released truly so and we however did not start because we wanted to do some due diligence with the contract.

“This is because of some clauses and articles we need to clarify and all have been sorted out.

“Our Vice Chancellor was away for some time but he is back to pen his signature for works to continue,” Bitigu told Starr Sports.

The Stadium was started in 2004 by CONSAR Limited under the administration of former President John Agyekum Kuffour.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM