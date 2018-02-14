80% of heart patients are children – K’Bu Cardio Centre

Physicians at the Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra have revealed that 80% of the heart cases recorded are from children.

The centre also claims many patients die of heart complications due to the high cost of undergoing a surgery.

“There are many who are lost from the system because they cannot afford a heart surgery. 80% of the cases we handle are cases of children. In open heart surgery, you have to stop the heart form beating, operate on it and put it back…that process is very expensive. Funding is one of the major challenges we face in the Centre.

“An individual spends about a $1000 when he/she stays in the ICU a day. The complex cases costs $15,000, ” Dr. Lawrence Agyeman who is a heart expert told Francis Abban at the Cardio Centre Wednesday.

He also urged Ghanaians to take good care of their bodies as they do to their properties.

“Many of us service our cars but not our bodies. We have to make it a point to service our bodies as well”.

Also contributing to the discussion, a consultant at the Centre, Dr. Abdul Samed Tanko advised Ghanaians to be mindful of their heart pressure.

“People either lack insight or do not know the severe consequences that come with hypertension. The most difficult situation here is when people do not manage their blood pressure well especially young people”.

The revelations come as Starr FM has set out to raise GHC50,000 to support children with heart challenges in the country as part of its valentine day activities.

Corporate Ghana and listeners can help revive failing hearts by sending their contributions to mobile money number 0557933572, or to the EIB Charity, uniBank Account: 0021001005813 or walk into our offices at the Meridian House, Ring Road, Central.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com