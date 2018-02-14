Akufo-Addo attends governance conference in Nigeria

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today Wednesday February 14, left Ghana for the International transformative governance conference in Nigeria, a statement from the presidency has announced.

The two-day trip is at the invitation of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah.

According to a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the presidency, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the Conference, on the theme, “How to make Democracy work for Africa”.

He is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, 15th February, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act as President.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM