Appiah Menka dies at 84

A former Ashanti regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Mr. Appiah Akenten Menka has died.

Mr. Appiah Menka who is a founding father of the NPP died Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at the age of 84.

Mr. Appiah Menka, a private legal practitioner served as a Minister of State in the Second Republic.

He was also a businessman known for producing the popular Appino soap.

He was a member of the Constitution Review Commission which was established by the Mills administration and also the Chairman of the Ashanti Oil Mills, Appiah Menka Complex Limited and Appiah Menka Plantations.

He was also the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM