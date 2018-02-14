© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Appiah Menka dies at 84

By kobina welsing

A former Ashanti regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Mr. Appiah Akenten Menka has died.

Mr. Appiah Menka who is a founding father of the NPP died Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at the age of 84.

Mr. Appiah Menka, a private legal practitioner served as a Minister of State in the Second Republic.

Related Posts

Amidu’s firmness good for Ghana – Akwetey

Spate of road accidents worrying – Akufo-Addo

South Africa: Controversial Gupta family home raided by…

He was also a businessman known for producing the popular Appino soap.

He was a member of the Constitution Review Commission which was established by the Mills administration and also the Chairman of the Ashanti Oil Mills, Appiah Menka Complex Limited and Appiah Menka Plantations.

He was also the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Headlines

Amidu’s firmness good for Ghana – Akwetey

Headlines

Spate of road accidents worrying – Akufo-Addo

Editors Pick

South Africa: Controversial Gupta family home raided by police

International

Syria conflict: ‘Russians killed’ in US air strikes

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm