Appointments Committee approves Amidu

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has unanimously approved the nomination of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor, Starr News has learnt.

The approval, according to credible sources, was made hours after the almost nine-hour grilling of the former attorney general.

According to parliamentary practice, the plenary of the House will have to consider the approval of the appointments committee and vote on the nominee.

If finally cleared by Parliament and sworn in by the President, Amidu will become Ghana’s first Special prosecutor.

The Special Prosecutor IS a specialized agency to investigate specific cases of corruption involving public officers, politically-exposed persons as well as individuals in the private sector implicated in corrupt practices and to prosecute the offences on the authority of the Attorney-General.

The Office is also expected to help reduce the workload on existing investigative agencies and, thereby, enhance their effectiveness.

The establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor has become necessary in view of the institutional bottlenecks that impede the fight against corruption.

Source:Ghana/Starrfmonline.com