Churches banned from Aliu Mahama Stadium

At least four churches have been banned from holding religious service at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.

Stadium authorities have refused to renew their license to operate from the national sports facility.

The affected churches are Grace Gospel Church, Holy Hill Worldwide, Converted Christian Ministry and Prophetic Fire Ministry. They have over 700 congregants in total. They were given a 10-day ultimatum to evict.

Even before the eviction note was issued, authorities had disconnected power to the spaces occupied by the churches, Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko reported.

Meanwhile, business activities, political gatherings, social events, entertainment parties and funeral funfair have not been affected.

Starr News understands institutions such as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, SADA, Ghana Hajj Board among others had their licenses to operate from the facility renewed.

The acting Northern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Salamatu Alhassan allegedly sanctioned the crackdown. She has declined several requests from the media for comment.

Starr News understands madam Alhassan allegedly ignored the interventions by the Regional Security Council Chairman, Salifu Saeed and Mayor of Tamale, Musah Superior, boasting of her political connections.

Religious sabotage

The churches have responded strongly to the ban, calling it a religious sabotage and said churches are being targeted simply because the stadium has been renamed after a Muslim.

Senior Pastor of the Holy Hill Worldwide church, Prophet Godwin Sarfo told Starr News he was still shocked by the decision to eject them from the facility because records show they had been honoring their obligations.

“That really shook us to the spine. We wondered why such decision could be taken against the church”, he said.

He described the ban as a “direct attack” on Christianity worldwide and said many Christian faith organisations including the Local Council of Churches and Ghana Pentecostal Council have all expressed their unhappiness.

“In Tamale, majority of people that watch my program on NTV are Muslims, both Muslims and Christians have lived together peacefully. The Northern Region is a volatile ground, we don’t want any religious conflict; we don’t want any conflict of Muslim-Christian clashing.

“If the churches are being sidelined or sacked from the Tamale Sports Stadium, leaving other NGOs and governmental agencies, it is direct attack on the churches. So whoever is behind this must come again and think well,” he warned.

