Improved Policing guaranteed in six Months – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that Ghanaians will soon see an improved and well equipped Police Service which will result in the effective policing and protection of the citizenry in the next six months.

Addressing a 14-member Standing Committee and delegation of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, 10 Elders and four supporting staff at the Flagstaff House during a courtesy call on him, the President said government has allotted significant revenue of the State for the retooling of the Police Service.

“It is important that the criminal and organized gang elements in our country know that the State is not prepared just to lie down and watch them do what they like in Ghana. We should not allow it, all of us, traditional authorities, traditional rulers, regional and local government must come together in a very strong way to make sure our country is not overrun by criminal elements and that we provide an atmosphere of peace and stability to enable our compatriots prosper and develop,” the President said.

In his speech, the President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Kuoro, Richard Baboon Kanton VI, Tumu Kuoro, requested of the President and his government to consider their plea to make the WA campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS) autonomous from its mother university in the Upper East Region and to make it a fully-fledged university.

In his response, President Akufo Addo indicated that a lot of work has indeed gone into that exercise always at the Ministry of Education and the National Council for Tertiary Education and that in due course the result of their work will be made public.

Members of the Standing Committee and delegation of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs who called on the President include Kuoro Richard Baboon Kanton VI, Tumu Kuoro and Chairman of the Standing Committee, Naa Dikomwine Domalae, Dafdiama Naa and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee.

The other members are Kuoro Kuri-Buktie Limann IV, Gwollu Kuoro, Naa Sohimininye Danah Gore II, Doeimon Naa, Naa Puowele Karbo III, Lawra Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, WA Naa, Naa Aseidu Barimah Nubala-naang, Guli Naa, Naa Pargranege Sakoe Mornah III, Sankana Naa, Naa Widaana- Manga I, Tampon Naa and Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, Jirapa Naa.

The delegation also included Pognamine and Hala Kuore queen mothers.

