A/R: Cop injured as Tafo residents attack suspected lesbians

At least one Police Officer was injured Monday in an attempt by the Police to rescue some suspected lesbians at Tafo in the Ashanti Region.

The Police were called in when some irate men had massed up at a house where the alleged lesbians were caught in the act.

The ladies were alleged to be naked when the mob stormed the house to stone them.

Six people have been arrested by the Police as investigations begin.

Six years ago, some individuals in area reportedly conducted a gay marriage.

Ghanaian culture and norms frown on homosexuality, even though the country’s laws do not criminalise the act per se.

With the exception of South Africa, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights in Africa are very limited in comparison to many other areas of the world.

Homosexuality is found throughout the African continent but out of the 55 states recognised by the African Union, the International Gay and Lesbian Association stated in 2015 that homosexuality is outlawed in 34 African countries.

