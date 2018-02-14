© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Sista Afia bids Ebony farewell with new song

By Kent Mensah
Sista Afia
Sista Afia

Ghanaian-born British artiste Sista Afia has been commiserating with the family and fans of the late songstress Ebony.

Ebony, 20, died in a motor crash at Bechem in the Brong Ahafo region last Thursday. Two other occupants on board a Jeep with registration number AS 497—16 from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision.

Sista Afia, known in private life as Francesca Duncan Williams, in a Snapchat video paid tribute to her departed female colleague. They were both rumoured to have been working on a song together prior to Ebony’s demise.

Related Posts

People using prophesies to score spiritual points – Lawrence…

Ebony’s death: Late soldier’s body not detained – GAF

Heap of sand triggered Ebony’s accident – Police

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

You might also like
Headlines

People using prophesies to score spiritual points – Lawrence Tetteh

Entertainment

Ebony’s death: Late soldier’s body not detained – GAF

Headlines

Heap of sand triggered Ebony’s accident – Police

Editors Pick

Efya weeps for late Ebony on live TV

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm