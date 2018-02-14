Sista Afia bids Ebony farewell with new song

Ghanaian-born British artiste Sista Afia has been commiserating with the family and fans of the late songstress Ebony.

Ebony, 20, died in a motor crash at Bechem in the Brong Ahafo region last Thursday. Two other occupants on board a Jeep with registration number AS 497—16 from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision.

Sista Afia, known in private life as Francesca Duncan Williams, in a Snapchat video paid tribute to her departed female colleague. They were both rumoured to have been working on a song together prior to Ebony’s demise.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM