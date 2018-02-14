South Africa: Controversial Gupta family home raided by police

Two people have been arrested in a raid on the home of the controversial Gupta family in South Africa as part of a government influencing investigation.

The wealthy India-born Gupta family have been accused of “state capture” – using their friendship with President Zuma to wield enormous political influence for their business interests.

Both Mr Zuma and the Guptas deny the allegations made against them.

Mr Zuma is under pressure to resign, in part because of links to the Guptas.

He is expected to respond shortly to a formal request from the African National Congress (ANC) to step down.

Mr Zuma was replaced as the party’s leader in December by his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, but has so far resisted calls to resign as president.

An official has said he was willing to stand down in the next three to six months, but top leadership want him to withdraw immediately.

The scandal-hit leader has been in power since 2009, but has been dogged by corruption allegations.

The Hawks, South Africa’s priority crime unit, confirmed they were searching the Gupta’s walled compound near Johannesburg zoo on Wednesday morning.

Who are the Guptas?

The embattled Gupta family, who own a range of businesses in South Africa, have been accused of using their influence and relationship with Mr Zuma to access millions of dollars of government contracts.

