Val’s Day: Bawumia surprises Samira with roses – VIDEO

Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has proven that his life is not all about work, but got the magic to spark some extra romance in his marriage when it matters.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018, Dr. Bawumia was not left out in the expression of love worldwide. He pulled a fast surprise on ever-smiling Samira when he sent red roses to her at work.

A visibly elated and perplexed Samira could not help to suppress her smiles as the emissaries emerged at her Cantonments office to present the Val’s Day gift from her husband.

Dr. Bawumia speaks fondly of his wife who was on his side throughout his sick leave in the UK recently.

“They all stood by me. I also want to thank my lovely wife Samira. Even though there were nurses she was the chief nurse, and she seized all my phones and made sure I was resting,” Dr. Bawumia told the congregation of ICGC over the weekend to thank the Christian community for their prayers.

Below is a video during the presentation:

