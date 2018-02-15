© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.
Akufo-Addo showers love roses on Rebecca
Love was indeed in the air on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018 and the First Family of Ghana was not left out in the celebrations.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented a bouquet of roses to his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo as thousands of Ghanaians celebrate what is locally known as ‘Chocolate Day’.
The First Lady took to Instagram to thank the president for the kind gesture on Val’s Day:
Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM