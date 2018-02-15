Challenge Controversial Provisions in Constitution – CJ to Ghanaians

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo has urged Ghanaians to challenge provisions in the 1992 constitution as citizens and not only when they have an interest to protect.

Citing the landmark case of Martin Kpebu verses the Attorney General Justice Akuffo said such actions by Ghanaians will help develop constitutional democracy in the country.

Addressing attendees of the GIMPA Law Conference under the theme; “The Judiciary and its Contribution to Ghana after 60: Reflecting on the Past, Analyzing the Present, Preparing for the Future,” held at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre, the Chief Justice said several constitutional Law actions brought before the Supreme Court has been the shaping force of the Judicial System of the State.

She added that in order to develop it further, many more such actions will help guarantee quality Justice delivery in Ghana.

Justice Akuffo in her speech announced that the Judicial Service will from next month begin the system of electronic filing of cases throughout the country’s court.

This, she says will help reduce the amount of human involvement in the process of filing of cases in the courts by Justice Seekers.

She also intimated that it is her considered vision to electronically connect all courts in the country to each other for the purposes of record transmission.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Wilberforce Asare

