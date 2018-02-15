E/R: Schools at Oyoko shut down over queen mother’s funeral 

Schools in the Oyoko Traditional area in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern region have been shutdown by the Ghana Education Service to make way for the funeral of the late Queen mother of the area.

The Traditional Council two weeks ago wrote a letter to the GES requesting the closure of the schools in the traditional area ahead of the burial of the late Queen mother ,Nana Akomah Anima II, today Thursday, February 15.

According to reports, GES granted the request as a sign of respect to the traditional council which is one of its major stakeholders in the region.

The practice of shutting down schools during funerals of significant traditional leaders is common in Ghana although progressives have argued against it.

