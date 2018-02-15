© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

E/R: Schools at Oyoko shut down over queen mother’s funeral 

By Starrfmonline

Schools in the Oyoko Traditional area in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern region have been shutdown by the Ghana Education Service to make way for the funeral of the late Queen mother of the area.

The Traditional Council two weeks ago wrote a letter to the GES requesting the closure of the schools in the traditional area ahead of the burial of the late Queen mother ,Nana Akomah Anima II, today Thursday, February 15.

Related Posts

GHS introduces free health screening for first years

GES replaces Rev. Bettey

GES PRO Bettey forges promotional letter – Dep. Director  …

According to reports, GES granted the request as a sign of respect to the traditional council which is one of its major stakeholders in the region.

The practice of shutting down schools during funerals of significant traditional leaders is common in Ghana although progressives have argued against it.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

You might also like
Education

GHS introduces free health screening for first years

Headlines

GES replaces Rev. Bettey

Headlines

GES PRO Bettey forges promotional letter – Dep. Director  General

Headlines

H1N1 outbreak: KUMACA students, staff received vaccines – GES

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm