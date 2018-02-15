Fighting Magdaleno in the USA not scary –Dogboe

Ghana’s WBO Super Bantamweight contender Isaac Dogboe says he is not afraid to fight World Super Bantamweight undefeated Mexican champion Jessie Magdaleno on April 28 in the United States of America City of Texas.

Dogboe’s camp, Rising Star Africa Promotions, on Thursday in a media launch took the opportunity to confirm April 28 as the tentative date for the bout dubbed ‘the battle of the undefeated’ and also launched the new official logo of their outfit.

Dogboe in an interview with Starr Sports said the venue is a familiar one and therefore Ghanaians should have hope in him.

“I was base in California, Los Angles I know their character, I have tasted the waters and right now I am going there as a Warrior”, Dogboe told Starr Sports.

Dogboe set himself up against Magdaleno when he stopped Mexico’s Cesar Juarez in round five to win the vacant interim WBO World super bantamweight belt last month at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

For Magdaleno his clash against Dogboe will be his second defence of his WBO strap.

He made his first defence in April 2017 when he stopped Adeilson Dos Santos in round three.

