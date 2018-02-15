© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Jon Germain, Berla, Giovanni hang out with listeners

By Starrfmonline
Jon Germain interacting with his fans at the Accra City Hotel
Fans of Jon Germain, host of The Drop Off, and Starr Drive’s co-hosts Giovanni and Berla Mundi were not left out in the fun as Starr presenters hang out with their listeners.

The Accra City Hotel served the team with delectable delicacies which left lasting memories on the minds of the listeners.

The lunch date which took place between February 14 and 15, 2018 was a rare opportunity for the listeners to hang out with their favourite on-air personalities as they share ideas and networked.


They were thankful to Starr FM for the opportunity and full of praise to the sponsors, suggesting such events should be done periodically.

 Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

Comments
