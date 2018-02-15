Mantrac launches used machines mobile App

Mantrac Ghana Limited, the authorized dealers of Caterpillar products and services in Ghana, has launched a Mobile Application for its Used Machines.

The user-friendly application brings the biggest display of Used CAT® Machine showcased at our facility that are fully inspected, serviced and refurbished with genuine parts, which are strictly selected and up to Caterpillar standards.

Speaking about the App, the Head of Marketing and Strategic Planning, Daniel A. Pabby indicated that Mantrac has a long history of innovation in technology and will continue to build on this legacy with the development of groundbreaking solutions that will make life easy for the mining and construction industry in Ghana.

The App is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems making it accessible to a broader segment of the market and the first in the industry. “We are giving the customers the opportunity to surf across a wide variety of Cat products in Ghana other countries. Whether searching by model, price or year of manufacture, Mantrac Used App will help you quickly find what you need,” he added.

Mr. Pabby further explained that, the App is part of Mantrac’s strategy to use technology to make the sales process very easy for the customers. It saves time and effort when it comes to selecting Used Machines for any project. With just a click of a button, customers are able to have a full view of machines with an option to call for clarification or send an email to Mantrac Ghana.

Cat Used Machines fall into 3 main categories:

• Certified Used Machines (1-5 years) with 6 months Caterpillar warranty on the engine and hydraulics.

• Mantrac Certified Used Equipment (5-10 years) with 6 months Caterpillar warranty on engine and hydraulics.

• Mantrac Fair Value Used Equipment (10+ years), guaranteed, inspected and offered with a fair value by Mantrac

Mantrac Ghana Limited is one of the oldest Caterpillar dealerships outside the United States and distributes the full range of Caterpillar new machines for construction and mining as well undertakes equipment rental business to support the construction sector.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM