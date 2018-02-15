N/R: Minister supports Starr Woman Project Dream edition

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has expressed support for EIB’s Starr Woman Project Dream Edition ahead of a mammoth launching today, Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Savelugu.

Mr. Saeed conceded that matters affecting physically challenged persons in Ghana have been suppressed and promised to now lead a vigorous campaign to press government and aid agencies to do more in the area of providing equal opportunities to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

“Physically challenged are not business challenged,” the minister made this profound statement promising to make a statement about Disability Persons in his region in an upcoming meeting with President Akufo-Addo somewhere next week.

Salifu was speaking at his base in the Regional Coordinating Council in a meeting with the Starr Woman Project Dream Edition team led by Group Managing News Editor of the EIB Network, Eyram Bashan.

The Minister indicated that issues about physically challenged in the society was a major worry and assured to prioritise such individuals or groups in offering opportunities.

He revealed among others that he was able to help a disabled individual secure an appointment, underscoring his passion for the well-being of these vulnerable group.

Mr. Saeed said he would also hold a meeting with the Business Minister in the coming days to demand a clear plan of the ministry on how to deal with the numerous challenges affecting Disabled Persons in the Northern region.

The Starr Woman Project Dream Edition is a campaign to champion opportunities for Women with disabilities and to recognize the needs of women entrepreneurs with disabilities.

The project identifies the significance of this group working hard every corner of Ghana to keep families together and ultimately contribute significantly to the growth and development of Ghana.

It will seek to empower Female Entrepreneurs with disabilities to defy the odds by becoming successful business people.

It was launched in 2017 in Accra and a first stop in the Northern Region [Savelugu and Yendi] from the 15th to 22nd February, 2018 for the Regional stakeholder’s forum.

Female entrepreneurs with disabilities will have the opportunity to interact with major stakeholders and take part in training sessions all designed to start sewing mental seeds of innovation and activation.

The Regional Minister agreed to be guest of honour for the launch which also see attendance of authority figures in the Northern region including Chiefs, MPs, DCEs, Heads of organisations and many other revered invited groups and individuals.

The Starr Woman Project Dream Edition is spearheaded by STARR 103.5 FM together with its sister stations in partnership with STAR Ghana and it is a three-year advocacy drive seeking to significantly rectify the profound disadvantages and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs with disability and to promote their participation in economic spheres of this country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Eliasu Tanko