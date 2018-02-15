Val’s Day: KOD, Francis Abban dine with listeners – PHOTOS

As part of Starr FM’s Valentine’s Day celebration, Morning Show and The Zone hosts Francis Abban and KOD respectively dined with their fans.

The occasion which took place on the eve of Valentine’s Day, February 13, 2018 at the Accra City Hotel gave opportunity to the fans to have a face to face interaction with their favourite presenters on Starr FM.



Francis had lunch with his listeners as KOD had a dinner date with his fans. The fans had sumptuous meal with their ‘Starrs’ at the plush hotel as part of plans to get them closer to their presenters.

They expressed gratitude to Starr FM and its sponsors for the kind gesture. Below are some pictures from the meet-up:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM