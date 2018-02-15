WAFU Women’s Cup: Benin Republic pulls out

Benin Republic has pulled out their women from the WAFU Women’s Nations Cup. They were meant to play against the Super Falcons today. Benin has now been replaced by Mali in the group B of tournament, which kicked off yesterday in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. \

Togo and Senegal other teams.Group A has hosts Cote d’Ivoire, the other favourites Ghana, Burkina Faso and Niger.

However, the Benin women have frowned at the decision to pull them out. “It is really discouraging to once again be pulled out of a competition,” said Benin international Colombe Ahizikè.

“Three training sessions a day and at the last minute, we are told that we are not going to travel? We must discourage that.” Vice-captain Nadège Atanhloueto echoed Ahizikè’s sentiments, adding: “In 2006, it was the same story, 2007 the same, 2012 and 2015 the same, and 2018 again?” Benin Football Federation president, Anjorin Moucharafou said his team is not yet competitive hence the decision.

“The women’s national team is not yet competitive. I understand their bitterness, that’s right. But you know, when you run a state business, you do not put sentiment. “I want to impose the Benin label in football and so I have talked to the girls and told them that an appointment is made for next time,”he said.

Source: Starrsportsgh