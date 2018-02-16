250 kids at Cardio a blot on Ghana’s conscience – Loh

A former Member of Parliament for North Dayi, George Loh, is concerned about the 250 children on admission at the National Cardiothoracic Centre, majority of whom do not have money for surgery.

According to officials at the Centre, 90% of those on admission are unable to raise funds to undergo surgery which is putting their lives in danger.

Speaking on Morning Starr to support Starr FM’s campaign to solicit public support for patients at the Centre, Mr. Loh described the heartbreaking situation at the National Cardiothoracic Centre as “a blot on our conscience.”

He commended Starr 103.5 FM for launching the Heartbeat Project to raise funds to save lives at the Centre, but lashed the government for failing to prioritise health issues.

“It is a blot on our conscience,” the private legal practitioner stressed.

He added: “There are so many things we are using money for. We are not prepared to spend money on our children. It is not on. There are so many little things we can do. I think those sitting in authority should bow their heads in shame.”

“Let’s get serious. The president must step in,” Mr. Loh pointed out.

On his part, a senior research fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development, Dr. Kojo Asante, appealed to the government to “prioritise the Cardio Centre in terms of spending.”

“In the interim there is still something that can be done but we should think about the long term,” Dr. Asante suggested.

Starr FM is hoping to raise GHC50,000 to support children with heart challenges in the country as part of its Valentine’s day activities.

Corporate Ghana and listeners can help revive failing hearts by sending their contributions to mobile money number 0557933572, or to the EIB Charity, uniBank Account: 0021001005813 or walk into our offices at the Meridian House, Ring Road, Central.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM