Baby bleaching creams common at markets – Dzigbordi

Some mothers in Ghana are patronizing creams meant to bleach the colour of kids, Chief Executive Officer of Allure Africa Group Dzigbordi Dosoo has revealed.

The revelation comes on the back of a report by the Mirror Newspaper that some expectant mothers in Ghana are taking drugs to make their unborn babies appear fairer when born.

The paper said the practice is in vogue in Accra. Drugs such as Benzoquinol, Tequinol, Idrochinone, Phiaquin, Eloquin among others were mentioned as what the desperate mothers use for their objectives.

Commenting on the development, the beauty therapist told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr that concerted effort is needed to sway such mothers from such thinking.

She said the drugs and creams for the pigment change are sold illegally on the market.

“Such creams and dreams are sold on the open market and we hear of them every day. There are women who go to the market just to purchase such things for their babies. There are some people who come to the spa to look for products for toning. Some want their babies to look fair…we don’t encourage that. At spas and beauty clinics, the officials do not make known to their clients the products they can use for skin lightening,” she said.

Also contributing to the discussion, the Head of Cosmetics and Household Chemical Department of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Emmanuel Nkrumah warned mothers against purchasing creams and drugs that have not been approved by the FDA.

“The general public should know that this drug is not approved by the FDA and has very serious side effects. The drugs the people take mostly contain glutathoine supplements. Many have been taking these drugs and nothing is happening to their skin”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com