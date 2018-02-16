Embattled Ankaful Hospital director sacked

The Ministry of Health has removed the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital Director Dr Eugene Dordoye following pressure from the staff.

Dr. Dordoye has been given a week to handover.

Dr. Dordoye has been accused by the staff of being inconsiderate and bereft of management ideas. They have threatened since last year to withdraw their services if the director is not sacked until Thursday morning when they carried out their intentions.

Following a crunch meeting between stakeholders over happenings at Ankaful, the Ministry has yielded to the staff’s demand.

The Public Relations Officer of the MoH Robert Cudjoe said a new medical director will be named in the coming days.

He said the leadership of the Nurses failed to turn up for the meeting. Prior to today’s crunch meeting, the staff had served notice they will not attend since it is being held in Accra. They gave the Minister and his officials a condition to hold the meeting at Ankaful before they will honour it.

“We are expecting that the Minister comes to Ankaful. We are no more going to Accra. We’ve been to Accra six times. He has never stepped foot in this facility and he is the minister for health,” the spokesperson of the group Emmanuel Ofori told Starr News.

