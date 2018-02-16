Eremon students to pay GHc85 each for damages

Students of the Eremon Senior High School who went on rampage leading to the closure of the school on 28th January, 2018, are to pay 85 cedis each for the damages caused to property.

This decision was taken by the five-member committee that investigated the incident and has set Monday 19th February to re-open the school.

This was disclosed to Starr News by the Upper West Regional Director of Education Mr. Evans Kpebah.

According to him, measures have been put in place to ensure that the incident that caused the rioting by the students is not repeated.

“As part of the measures we have put in place, we will allow the third years to report first so that they can prepare for their exams and then later we will allow the others to come,” he added.

Mr. Kpebah disclosed that some of the destroyed property such as the street lights are being worked on so that the students will be monitored.

Background

Students of Eremon Senior High Technical School on 28th January, 2018 went on rampage following an instruction from the Entertainment Teacher that students wearing unprescribed attire should change before they return for entertainment.

The instruction did not go down well with the students who went on rampage destroying properties including street lighting, television sets and some documents in the headmistress’ office.

The school was subsequently closed down indefinitely and a committee set up to investigate the incident.

The committee has since concluded its work and submitted the report to the Regional Director for Education Mr. Evans Kpebah.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Musah Lansah