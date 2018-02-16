Guinness Ghana commended for Drink Driving education Programme

Commercial drivers and stakeholders in the road safety space have commended Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), for its drink driving education programme.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of Twa Kwan no Mmom, the company’s annual behavioral campaign held at the Achimota Bus Terminal, they applauded the programme for helping to highlight and inculcate responsible drinking among drivers.

Akwasi Amankwah, a driver who shared his experience said he used to drink and drive at some point but through the educative sessions conducted by the University of Ghana Medical School, he has turned a leaf and stays dry during working hours.

Kofi Bentum, a driver who has taken part in the past four (4) editions commended Guinness Ghana for the programme, which has aided a lot of his colleagues with the information to make the right choices.

The National Road Safety Commission (NRSC), represented by Mr. Kwame Kodua Atuahene, Communications Manager, commended GGBL for the steps taken over the years to reduce the incidence of drink driving and alcohol related accidents in the country.

“It is noteworthy to find a company which produces alcoholic beverages taking the initiative and proactive steps to discourage drink driving and committing resources over the years to tackle the issue among commercial drivers in Ghana”, he noted.

Speaking at the closing ceremony to climax this year’s campaign, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations Director at GGBL said the company is committed to partnering stakeholders in the road safety space to ensure safety on Ghana’s roads.

“During the six weeks campaign period, we worked with the Police MTTD to enforce the legal drink-driving limits. A total of 27,226 breathalyzer tests were conducted on commercial drivers at 8 major bus terminals in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central Regions”, he said.

He called on drivers to make a conscious effort to stay dry while driving so as to reduce road accidents and injuries attributed to driving under influence; adding “throughout the campaign, we recorded impressive behavioral change and compliance by drivers. This we believe, is as a result of the continuous education conducted for drivers at the bus terminals”.

The closing ceremony which saw attendance from the NRSC, Street Sense Organization, management of the Achimota bus terminal and a cross-section of drivers was also used to reward drivers who successfully underwent three (3) different breathalyzer test.

Over the last 5 years, Guinness Ghana has DrinkIQed over 10,000 commercial drivers through its drink driving education programme.

