I pity Shatta Wale – Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey, the president of the Creative Arts Council, has said he has nothing personal against Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale but he does pity him.

He was speaking on the barrage of insults from Wale targeted at him. “I don’t have anything against Shatta Wale I only pity him,” claimed Okraku Mantey on Hitz FM.

Okraku Mantey also spoke about the decision not to respond to the attacks.

“I would have responded if it were Sarkodie, M.anifest or Obrafour. I would have responded because I know it is not of their making. I would have called Sarkodie to find out if everything is alright.”

Source: Livefmghana.com/Ghana/91.9FM