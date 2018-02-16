© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

I pity Shatta Wale – Okraku Mantey

By Kent Mensah
Mark Okraku Mantey
Mark Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey, the president of the Creative Arts Council, has said he has nothing personal against Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale but he does pity him.

He was speaking on the barrage of insults from Wale targeted at him. “I don’t have anything against Shatta Wale I only pity him,” claimed Okraku Mantey on Hitz FM.

Okraku Mantey also spoke about the decision not to respond to the attacks.

Related Posts

Video: I’ll burn churches if I don’t die by…

Shatta Wale joins Zylofon Media in $1.5m deal

Shatta Wale praises Tic Tac for walking out on GHONE TV

I would have responded if it were Sarkodie, M.anifest or Obrafour. I would have responded because I know it is not of their making. I would have called Sarkodie to find out if everything is alright.”

Watch full interview below:

Source: Livefmghana.com/Ghana/91.9FM

You might also like
Entertainment

Video: I’ll burn churches if I don’t die by December – Shatta Wale

Editors Pick

Shatta Wale joins Zylofon Media in $1.5m deal

Headlines

Shatta Wale praises Tic Tac for walking out on GHONE TV

Entertainment

Tic Tac walks off GHONE TV interview over Shatta Wale

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm