Starr FM raises GH¢80k in pledges to support K’Bu Cardio Centre

Some presenters of Starr103.5FM Friday raised over GH¢80.000.00 in cash and pledges as part of the station’s heartbeat project aimed at supporting the Korle Bu Cardiothoracic Centre.

According to physicians at the Centre, 80% of the heart cases they have recorded are from children.

The Centre further noted that many patients die of heart complications due to the high cost of undergoing a surgery.

“There are many who are lost from the system because they cannot afford a heart surgery. 80% of the cases we handle are cases of children. In open heart surgery, you have to stop the heart form beating, operate on it and put it back…that process is very expensive. Funding is one of the major challenges we face in the Centre.

“An individual spends about a $1000 when he/she stays in the ICU a day. The complex cases costs $15, 000,” Dr. Lawrence Agyeman Sereboe, who is a heart expert told Francis Abban at the Cardio Centre Wednesday.

Joined by Morning Starr host Francis Abban and managing news editor of GhOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah, KOD, host of the Zone led the fundraising exercise which saw friends and business associates of the station pledging their support to the contributions which amounted to GH¢80.000.00.

Here are the excerpts of the exercise

