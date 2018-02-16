We’ll boycott Minister’s meeting – Ankaful Nurses

Aggrieved nurses at the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital have turned down an invitation to meet the Health Minister in Accra today, February 16, 2018 as the strike for the removal of their Medical Director enters day two.

The workers have left patients there to their fate as they abandon work again to protest government’s refusal to fire Dr Eugene Dordoye.

Speculations are rife that Dr Dordoye will be transferred following the latest intervention of the Health Ministry.

Spokesperson for the aggrieved nurses Emmanuel Ofori told Starr News they will boycott the meeting scheduled for Accra.

“We’re still going to run away until we see that the man has been removed then we can return so that the danger won’t be there… I just received a call from the CEO for Mental Authorities telling us that we should come to Accra but our people say no because we have been going to Accra and since the issue started the Minister has never visited the facility,” Ofori said on Starr Today.

He added: “We are expecting that the Minister comes to Ankaful. We are no more going to Accra. We’ve been to Accra six times. He has never stepped foot in this facility and he is the minister for health.”

The Health Ministry is tight lipped on the outcome of a crunch meeting held on Thursday over the impasse.

