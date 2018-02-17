E/R: Seven arrested for attacking fulani man; killing 8 cattle

The Begoro Police in the Eastern region has arrested seven people for shooting and killing eight (8) cattle at Agrave, a farming community in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region.

The accused persons are Sampson Bewu, Yaw Owusu, Agbe Hloademe, Bright Afiadenyo, Mawufemor Kulapanu, Wusubru Braimah and Paul Nyibigah alias Ayibase.

The Seven accused persons have subsequently been put before a Koforidua Circuit Court’ B’ and have been granted bail of ghc50, 000 each with a surety.

The Prosecuting Officer, Superintendent Kofi Blagogie told the Court that, the seven accused persons together with five (5) others now at large attacked a Fulani hersdman who is a caretaker herder for the complainant while supervising 82 cattle grazing in nearby bush, disarmed him of his cutlass and started shooting the cattle.

According to the Prosecuting Officer, the fulani herdsman sensing danger, took to his heels for safety.

Eight cattle were gunned down by the accused persons but only managed to carry home seven of the carcass and dressed them for consumption.

He said, a complaint was lodged with the Police and at dawn Police invaded Agrave village where the Seven accused persons were arrested in their various homes and the remains of the cattle retrieved but Joseph Atsu and four (4) others who got wind of the arrest and escaped.

