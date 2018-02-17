Karpowership engages stakeholders ahead of relocation of powership

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited has held a series of stakeholder engagements with various community groups within the Sekondi and Takoradi municipality. The aim of the engagement sessions was to sensitize stakeholders in the areas about the operations of Karpowership and its contribution to communities.

According to the Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Miss Sandra Amarquaye, the engagement was in line with Karpowership’s principle of having transparent, trustworthy and sustainable relationship with its stakeholders.

“Karpowership will deploy its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan to the Sekondi Naval Base by the second half of this year. This is in line with government plans to ensure full utilization of gas resources from the Western enclave of Ghana. The engagement is to ensure our new stakeholders understand our business and how we operate. At Karpowership, we value our relationship with our local stakeholders.”

The stakeholder engagement sessions saw Karpowership Ghana interacting with the Sekondi and Essikado Traditional Councils, the Inshore Fishing Association, the fish Traders and Processors Association, Fishmongers and the media.

The Acting President of the Sekondi House of Chiefs Nana Kwesi Badu II lauded Karpowership for the Engagement.

He said: “Karpowership’s efforts at contributing to sustainable power supply in the country are well appreciated. In fact, Karpowership has done well by coming to our home to tell us about the Powership. We will tell the members of the community about the Powership, and hope that you will keep us informed about all you do.”

Mr. Francis Eshuw, Chairman of the Inshore Fishing Association, said they are happy to know such innovative project was going to stay in their community. He added the association had been well informed of the operations of the Powership.

Since it began operations in Ghana, the company has engaged in some major projects that include providing bursary for brilliant but needy students, adopting and fully furnishing an ultra-modern computer laboratory, and providing storage water tanks to schools, hospitals, police stations and the fisher folk within the Tema Manhean Community.

As a strategic partner, Karpowership is committed to Ghana’s development and will continue to provide all Ghanaians reliable, sustainable, and affordable electricity.

