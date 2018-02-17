© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Queens rout Niger 9:0 in WAFU Cup

By kobina welsing

Ghana’s Black Queens thrashed Niger 9:0 in their second Group A match in the on-going WAFU Zone B women’s tournament in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Three players – Portia Boakye, Janet Egyir and Jane Ayieyam all grabbed braces, while Ruth Appiah, Priscilla Okyere and Grace Asantewaa grabbed a goal each to finish off the Nigerians mercilessly.

The Queens are back on track in the competition after a losing 1:0 to Côte d’Ivoire in the opening match on Wednesday.

Head Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo will be looking forward to another perfect display to ensure qualification to the next round when the Queens face Burkina Faso in their final group match on Sunday.

 

Source: GFA

