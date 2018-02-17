© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Takoradi: Fake Nigerian military officer arrested

By kobina welsing

Police in Takoradi in the Western region have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian man who has been identified as Denis Liwo Fraiwi for posing as a military officer from the Nigerian Amy.

The suspect was spotted by two military officers allegedly molesting a waitress at Vienna restaurant in Takoradi.

The military men approached the Fraiwi and asked him to stop molesting the waitress but he instead attacked the military men for interfering.

A fight ensued between Fraiwi and the military men leading to the Nigerian man – who had claimed to be a Nigerian military officer – biting the fingers of one of the Ghanaian military officers.

According to Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene Gyan, he was, however, overpowered and sent to the Police station.

Upon interrogation it was revealed that his claim that he was a Nigerian military officer was false.

He is currently in Police custody while investigations into the incident continue.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

