Accused Police Officers call Commander drunkard in court

Corporal Kissi Abrokwa and Corporal Elvis Mensah, the two ex- Police officers accused of robbing a Police Commander have told the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ that the Commander is a drunkard and may have been intoxicated, misplacing a bag containing a pistol, which they had been accused of stealing.

The bag also contained two magazines with 30 rounds of 9mm ammunitions each and a cash of GH¢1,150.00.

The Complainant, a District Police Commander admitted before the Court that he visited a house where a drinking spot is located when he returned from work at Donkokrom to greet the occupants of the house on the day he was robbed.

But the two accused officers during their cross examination suggested to the Commander that he went to drink alcohol, alleging that he is a known drunkard—an accusation the Commander flatly denied.

The two officers and two others namely; Yakubu Salifu alias Adwenkese and Labaram Ganui alias Alex are standing trial at the Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ for robbing a Police Commander.

They have been charged with conspiracy to steal, unlawful entry and stealing.

Yakubu Salifu and Labaram Ganui however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, asking the court to grant them bail over ill health but their plea was rejected and remanded into prison custody.

Prosecuting Officer, Assistant State Attorney, Cyril Boateng Keteku told the Court earlier that, the complainant is a District Police Commander while Yakubu, a farm labourer and Labaram, a trader living at Donkokrom Zongo.

On May 31, 2016, he said the Police Commander who was on leave visited Donkokrom and when he woke up around 4am he detected that thieves had broken into his room and absconded with his bag containing a pistol, two magazines with 30 rounds of 9mm ammunitions each and a cash of GH¢1, 150.00.

The Prosecuting officer continued that the empty bag was later found in front of a drinking spot adjacent to the complainant’s house.

The complaint later reported the incident at the Police station. Investigations led to Yakubu Salifu with the help of a civilian at his hideout.

During Police interrogation, he mentioned the name of Labaram Ganui, as his accomplice.

He subsequently led the Police to a bush near St. Michael Catholic Primary and JHS School at Donkokrom to retrieve the stolen pistol with only 15 round ammunitions were found.

According to the Prosecuting Officer, Yakubu Salifu who is the first accused person also implicated G/Cpl Elvis Mensah Solomon alias Fire and G/L/ Cpl Kissi -Abrokwah Daniel as the people who masterminded the theft by providing Labaram Ganui detailed information about the Police Commander’s house and the nature of the operation.

He said on June 7, 2016, Cpl Mensah Solomon met Labaram, at Ekye Amanfrom where he advised him to flee from the community because the first accused, Yakubu has been arrested by the Police and his name has been mentioned as his accomplice.

The accused persons were discharged by the Mpraeso Magistrate Court and fresh charges brought against them as the AG takes over the case.

The two ex-Police officers are already standing trial in Accra over their involvement in a Bullion Van robbery attack which led to the death of a Police Officer.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah