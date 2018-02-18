Ebony to be buried on March 17

The late Controversial songstress, Ebony Reigns will be buried on March 17, 2018, the family has said.

That notwithstanding, the venue of the funeral has not been settled on, added the family.

The announcement was made Sunday February 17, 2018 during the ceremony to mark one week since the singer’s demise in a gory car crash at Bechem in the Brong Ahafo region on board a jeep with registration AS 497—16.

Ebony, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was widely known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Kupe”. She was widely tipped to snatch the Artiste of the Year diadem.

Heap of sand triggered accident

The Police explained that the fatal accident that took the life of sensational singer and two others occurred because her driver attempted to swerve a heap of sand that had been placed on his way

“On reaching a section of the road between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta, there was a heap of sand in the lane of the Jeep which was being used for the road maintenance, and the driver in trying to avoid running into the sand, swerved onto the opposite lane and grazed the nearside portion of the bus and plunged into the railings at the edge of the road, killing the three other occupants identified as Francisca Nkansah Kuri aged 27 years, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng [Ebony], and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, aged 29 years,” said the police after preliminary investigations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM